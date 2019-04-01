‘Rage 2’ Pre-Orders Come With Cheat Code That Adds ‘NBA Jam’ Commentary

Let me say this up front: this is not an April Fools’ joke. I know it’s April Fools’ Day, but this is real. The people making Rage 2 are just crazy. Okay, that established: Rage 2’s pre-order bonus adds NBA Jam commentary to the game. No, really, this isn’t an April Fools’ joke! If you pre-order the zany, post-apocalyptic open-world game from Bethesda and Avalanche Studios you will get the “He’s on Fire” cheat code, which when enabled, legendary voice artist Tim Kitzrow takes over to narrate the game. Did I mention this isn’t an April Fools’ joke?

As you would expect, fans don’t know what to really make of the news other than to be excited, because one, cheat codes are back, but two, there will now be BOOMSHAKALAKAs in the game, which surely makes it a Game of the Year contender just on principle.

For those that don’t know: Rage 2 is in development by Mad Max and Just Cause developer Avalanche Studios, with the help of id Software, the makers of DOOM and the original Rage. In other words, it has the masters of first-person shooting and the masters of open-world insanity working on it. You can’t really ask for a better combo.

Rage 2 is poised to release on May 14 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The game is available to pre-order now in several different editions. For more news and media on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here. For more information on the game itself, here’s an official story synopsis:

“An asteroid has annihilated 80% of the earth’s population, and humanity’s numbers are dwindling. Ruthless and bloodthirsty gangs roam the open roads and the tyrannical Authority seek to rule with an iron fist. As Walker, the last Ranger of the wasteland and a threat to their power, you have been robbed of your home and left for dead. Now you’ll have to rage for justice and freedom. With ludicrous vehicle combat, super-powered first-person mayhem, and an open world full of emergent madness, you will tear across an unforgiving wasteland battling sadistic gangs to find the tools and tech needed to crush the oppressive rule of The Authority once and for all.”

