Rage 2’s Story Takes A Backseat To Having Fun, Says Director

With gameplay that looks like the lovechild of DOOM, Just Cause, and Mad Max, it should come as no surprise that for Rage 2, developer Avalanche Studios have decided to put a greater focus on ensuring that its open-world mayhem is fun than its post-apocalyptic story being deep and thought-provoking. That’s not to say there isn’t a focus on narrative — Avalanche Studios have said in the past that story is very important — however, there’s no grand narrative that players will be taken on. Rather, there’s been a lot of focus on smaller stories that flesh out the game’s world and characters.

“I will not sit here and say the deep story is why you should play Rage 2 – it’s an action game,” said Magnus Nedfors, director on the game, while speaking to VG 24/7. “But we’re trying to tell small stories, both by interactions with the NPCs that you meet, and also through the environment. It’s something that we want to push more and more.”

The director continued:

“There are many good storytelling games that are open world games second, but the common mistake is to tell a linear story. Then you’re failing in giving the player all that freedom. I think the whole industry needs to find the magic moment where somebody comes up with an evolution in open world storytelling.”

As you can see, Rage 2’s open-world won’t be second to anything, like some narrative-driven open-world games have been in the past. Rather, it will be an open-world game first, with narrative added to compliment said open-world. There will be story, but the rest of the game won’t be at service to it.

“You being out in the world, having fun with your guns and your abilities…that’s what it’s about,” said Nedfors, speaking about the game.

Rage 2 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and is poised to release on May 14. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch or Stadia port.

