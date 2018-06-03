Rage 2 Will Have A New Protagonist, Vehicle Options Detailed

Rage 2 will ditch the protagonist of the first game, Nicholas Raine, and will rather put you into the worn-out shoes of wasteland explorer Walker. Whether Walker is a last name or first name, isn’t clear. What also isn’t clear is whether Walker has a first or last name. He may just go by Walker.

Digression aside, Bethesda have also confirmed that as Walker you will be able to ride/drive anything you see, including a gyrocopter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

News of the new protagonist comes way of the game’s official Twitter account, via the following tweet:

In #RAGE2, you are Walker. You’re not Nicholas Raine — the guy from the first game. So, what happened to him? No really, I’m asking, I have no idea. — RAGE (@RAGEgame) May 23, 2018

As you can see, while the sequel will ditch Raine, it does perhaps hint he could pop up in the game, which would be neat. At the moment, we don’t have any details on this mysterious “Walker,” but perhaps we will see more of him during Bethesda’s E3 press conference later this month.

As for word of gyrocopter-ridin, the news was also spilled out via Twitter, courtesy of the following tweet:

Roam the wasteland with unique vehicles like buggies, monster trucks, and even gyrocopters. If you see it, you can drive it. #RAGE2 pic.twitter.com/wAQ5cNtuB6 — RAGE (@RAGEgame) May 25, 2018

Monster trucks, buggies, and gyrocopters all sound awesome, but I can’t help but wonder what other type of vehicles might be in the game. “If you see it, you can drive it,” is a pretty bold, if not hyperbolic, claim, but perhaps it’s our first tease that some of the game’s wasteland vehicles will get pretty zany.

Rage 2 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It is, at least at the moment, expected to hit sometime in 2019. Expect to hear and see more about it at E3. If I was a betting man, I’d reckon a story trailer or demo is on the agenda.

For more information and media on Rage 2, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game from its initial leak, to its reveal, to everything after, by clicking here.

Thanks, GamingBolt.