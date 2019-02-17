‘Rainbow Six Siege’ Battle Royale is “Out of the Question”

Ubisoft recently mentioned that they were considering jumping into the battle royale scene. While they didn’t provide any specifics, brand director Alexandre Remy has weighed in on the possibility of Rainbow Six Siege being the recipient of a new game mode.

Speaking with Gamereactor at the Six Invitational in Montreal, Remy touched on why the popular game mode won’t be making its way to Rainbow Six Siege. “No, I think battle royale is already out of the question,” he said. “Rainbow Six, it’s a game that follows rules, follows pillars that are not compatible with battle royale.

“The asymmetric nature of the game, the importance of team composition, team synergy, and team communication, the importance of destruction, of Operators – all of those elements, clear rules that are making Rainbow Six really a unique experience in the shooter genre, are not compatible with the battle royale.”

He then went on to say how others in the battle royale space are doing “tremendously well,” and if they were to enter their own title into the mix, they just might fail. “I think Rainbow Six should be Rainbow Six, what it is, keep on doing what we do, so bringing new Operators, bringing more features, helping our overall player experience in the best way that we are doing, but Rainbow Six is not a battle royale and does not intend to be,” he said.

With everything going on in the battle royale field, it’s unsurprising that Ubisoft would want to jump in on the action. However, if they do, it’s looking like it won’t be Rainbow Six that does the heavy lifting. We’ll just have to wait and see what the studio has in mind, if anything at all.

Rainbow Six Siege is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You can check out more of our coverage on the game right here.

What do you think about Remy’s remarks regarding battle royale coming to Rainbow Six Siege? Do you think the game mode would be a better fit in another Ubisoft title? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!