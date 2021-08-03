Rainbow Six Siege's New Containment Event Is a Tie-In with Rainbow Six Extraction

Rainbow Six Extraction isn't set to release until next year, but Rainbow Six Siege's next event takes a bit of inspiration from the upcoming game! Revealed by Ubisoft earlier today, the Containment event sees the Consulate taken over by the Chimera bacteria. The bacteria has created the Proteans, monster versions of other operators from the game! Operators affiliated with REACT will have to handle the outbreak, and stop the bacteria from spreading further. The REACT operators will take the role of attackers in the event, while the Proteans will be the defenders. The event is set to kick-off on August 3rd and will run through August 24th.

A trailer for the event can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

It's a battle of survival against a new threat! Play the limited time in-game event, Containment, inspired by Rainbow Six Extraction. Recruit your squad, experience an all-new game mode and don’t miss your chance to unlock free content! Play between August 3 - 24. pic.twitter.com/dGlbtS0yHR — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) August 2, 2021

In Containment mode, attackers are trying to destroy the Chimera's nests, while defenders are trying to protect them. The Chimera's primary nest is invulnerable until the two secondary nests are destroyed. Attackers can win by destroying these nests, while defenders win by holding the line. Either team wins if the other is obliterated. Operators that will be attackers in the mode include Ace, IQ, Amaru, Blackbeard, Zero, and more. Meanwhile, defenders in the mode include Aruni, Jager, Kaid, Mira, and Warden. The defenders don't have weapons, but they do have melee attacks, including Aruni's punch. They can also dash and climb up hatches like Oryx.

During the event, players can get 33 items in total from the Containment Collection. Logging in during the event will get players a free pack, which will contain some items from the collection. There will be 10 different Operator Bundles featuring weapon skins, uniforms, and headgear. As with previous events, players can purchase Operator Bundles for 1680 R6 Credits each, or Alpha Packs which will be priced at 300 R6 credits, or 12,500 Renown.

Rainbow Six Siege is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, and PC.

