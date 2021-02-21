Rainbow Six Siege: Crimson Heist Is Adding a New Operator, Explosive Drones, and a Reworked Map

✖

Ubisoft unveiled its plans this week for Rainbow Six Siege: Crimson Heist, the game’s next big content drop that’ll be available on the test servers soon. Crimson Heist will bring about not only the release of the game’s newest Operator, Flores, but also a remote-controlled explosive drone and a meta-busting secondary weapon. Another map has also been reworked with the Border map having several of its unique areas adjusted to present players with new opportunities and strategies.

The new Operator and the explosive drone being added in Year 6’s Crimson Heist go hand in hand. Flores, an Attacker, uses a device known as the “RCE – Ratero Charge” which functions similarly to the drones players use to scout their enemies, but it’s got one big advantage over those. After piloting the drone to where you want it positioned, Flores players can arm the device which renders it immovable, but also bulletproof. It explodes after a three-second timer expires which gives its targets some room to respond to the device.

From testing out the device during a hands-on preview of Crimson Heist, there are some things both Flores players and Defenders should know about the explosive drone before they encounter or use it. It’s only bulletproof when it’s armed, so Defenders have a window to destroy it before it get into position. To avoid Flores players using the threat of a remote-controlled explosive indefinitely to influence enemies, it has a timer on it that’ll cause it to be automatically armed once the timer runs out. The drone also can’t move backwards, and can only move forward and turn which puts more urgency on getting it where it needs to be quickly.

The device can create breaches and destroy gadgets, so Defenders would be advised to destroy it quickly before it’s armed or to employ something like Mute’s signal jammer to disrupt it. Because it render Flores immovable while he’s using it, be on the lookout for claymores which are part of his kit.

An equally destructive secondary weapon called the “Gonne-6” is being added in Crimson Heist as well. This weapon deals explosive damage to Operators, unreinforced walls, and can destroy bulletproof gadgets, but it too has a catch. It only comes with one explosive round, so it’s a risky loadout option that can pay off if used properly. It’ll be an available option for Glaz, Dokkaebi, Lion, Finka, Gridlock, Amaru, Lana, and Zero.

Finally, the Border map will be reworked in Crimson Heist. The standout changes from the preview event included the new balcony between the East Staircase and the Breakroom which played host to plenty of firefights. Destructible walls and other avenues have also been adjusted for players to relearn and utilize.

All of this content will be available on the game’s test servers for Crimson Heist which go live on February 22nd ahead of the new content’s wide release.