New Rainbow Six Siege Event Is a Crossover With Netflix’s Money Heist

Rainbow Six Siege is having a crossover with Netflix’s Money Heist series that’s live now and will be available for a few more days. It involves fighting to gain control of a hostage situation as opposed to robbing a bank and making off with its valuables, but it’s still got the cosmetics and other features to make the crossover work. Ubisoft announced the limited-time event this week with a new trailer that gave an overview of what to expect.

The crime drama’s red jumpsuits and the show’s signature masks will be the most recognizable parts of the crossover to anyone who’s watched Netflix’s show. It first released in 2017 with the third and most recent season released this year, and like the situation Siege players will find themselves in, it involved hostages and banks.

But whether you’ve watched Money Heist or not, you can still partake in the crossover event that’s scheduled to be live until November 25th.

“The Money Heist event is a classic Hostage match, where Attackers and Defenders must fight over a Hostage dressed in the series’ iconic mask and red jumpsuit,” Ubisoft said about the new crossover event. “Hibana and Vigil are also equipped with the same look, should you pick them to play with.”

The unique jumpsuits and masks from the Spanish show will also be available in the store to customize Hibana and Vigil, but you won’t have to worry about buying those anytime soon if you’d rather see them in-game a few times first. They’re not supposed to leave the store until around a year from now, according to Ubisoft.

“Hibana’s Heist Bundle contains the Red Jumpsuit uniform, Emboldened headgear, Tokyo charm and Regal Mint weapon skin for the TYPE-89,” Ubisoft said. “Vigil’s Accomplice Bundle includes the Red Jumpsuit uniform, Nameless headgear, The Surrealist charm and Fresh Paper weapon skin for the K1A.”

Invite your friends to join the Siege family for up to 70% off the game and play free now through 11/24. — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) November 21, 2019

Rainbow Six Siege is also free to play for a limited time, so even if you don’t have the game anymore and are just a big fan of Money Heist, you can experience the crossover event now.

What’s interesting about the announcement is that Ubisoft calls this the game’s “first collaboration with Netflix.” This would suggest that more on coming in the future, but there’s no telling what other shows Rainbow Six Siege might pull from.