Rainbow Six Siege Free Skin Available Now

A lot of games will offer free loot as an incentive for players to protect their accounts. This is especially true for online PC games, where hackers are rampant when trying to scoop up another’s info. In an effort to protect players with the launch of Operation Grim Sky, Ubisoft is offering players a chance at a free Thermite skin in exchange for two-factor authentication.

Fair warning, it’s not as seamless as other games that offers these sort of promotions. Players will need to download the Google Authenticator app on their mobile devices. From there, the app must be synced to the game. Once you’ve hit “Validate the Synchronization” option, save those recovery codes to make it easy to connect those accounts – this will also help out in future instance in case of a forgotten password or new IP.

As far as the specifics, Ubisoft added “For those who don’t know, 2-Step Verification (also known as 2 Factor Authentication or 2FA) is an optional system in which you can add an extra layer of security to your account by taking advantage of components that are unique to oneself. This can come in a few forms from an e-mail to text messages or in our case an authenticator app for your smartphone.”

Need more help? You can follow the picture guide right here on the game’s official forums.

As for Operation Grim Sky, the new season has officially kicked off with tons of reworks and new operators to enjoy.

“For Operation Grim Sky, Rainbow Six is deploying Clash and Maverick. Experts in mob behavior and high-precision strikes respectively, they’ll also assess the new training facilities at the reworked Hereford Base. Out with the old and in with the new.

Year Three Season Three is bringing forth modifications to address weapon sights misalignment, an adjustment with the Operator Idle Pick, and improvements to dynamic resolution scaling on consoles. Hatches are also getting a rework which will improve their destruction. Finally, in addition to gameplay and technical fixes, expect a map buff on Consulate.”