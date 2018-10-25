‘Rainbow Six Siege’ Halloween ‘Mad House’ Event Is Now Live

Are you ready to “descend into madness” within Rainbow Six Siege? The team over a Ubisoft has revealed their Halloween festivities for the popular tactical game with a brand new video showing off all that the now-live Mad House event has to offer.

Mad House is live now and will run all the way until Halloween day on the 31st. There will be a Halloween-themed playlist as well limited-time items to earn! According to Ubisoft, “In addition to the 1 free pack that players who log in during this event will receive, there are Club Challenges available for additional Crimsonveil Collection packs! You will be able to obtain two more packs through this Club Challenge. In order to complete these challenges, you will need 30, and 60, kills in the Mad House playlist.”

The Crimsonveil Collection will offer players 22 items in total and won’t have any risk of duplicates. This collection will become live on the 25th and will run all the way until November 5th.

Missed out on the 2017 festivities? No worries! The skins missed out on last year will also be available in addition to the new ones for Vigil, Valkrie, Thermite, Jager, Finka, and of course the delectable slime!

Ready to get started? The Mad House event is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Haven’t had a chance to check out the game yet? Here’s what you need to know before choosing your favorite operator:

“Master the art of destruction and gadgetry in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. Face intense close quarters combat, high lethality, tactical decision making, team play and explosive action within every moment. Experience a new era of fierce firefights and expert strategy born from the rich legacy of past Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six games.

“Engage in a brand-new style of assault using an unrivaled level of destruction and gadgetry.

On defense, coordinate with your team to transform your environments into strongholds. Trap, fortify and create defensive systems to prevent being breached by the enemy.

On attack, lead your team through narrow corridors, barricaded doorways and reinforced walls. Combine tactical maps, observation drones, rappelling and more to plan, attack and defuse every situation.”