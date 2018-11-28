‘Rainbow Six Siege’ Nerfs New Operators Before Release

Rainbow Six Siege’s newest Operators have already been nerfed before they released with the Operation Wind Bastion update.

Kaid and Nomad are the newest Operators coming to the game when the next Operation releases, but they won’t be as strong as players have recently seen them. On the test servers, Ubisoft rolled out a new update that nerfed both of the Operators with some changes that’ll mostly only make sense if you’ve been keeping up with what the two characters are capable of.

Taking to Reddit to share what’s new on the test servers, Ubisoft detailed the changes that were released for the two Operators. Those notes can be found below alongside some other adjustments for IQ and bug fixes for various problems in the game, some of them dealing specifically with the new Operators.

Kaid

Lowered number of electroclaws to 2

Players now only receive 2 points for deploying electroclaw

Nomad

Airjab will no longer detect targets while traveling

5s delay on warhead between the moment it sticks and the moment it will activate

IQ

Increase to IQ’s gadget detection range from 15m to 20m

Lowered damage taken when meleeing electrified barbed wires from 15 to 3/damage tick.

Increased recoil for .44 Mag Semi Auto

Bugfixes

Fixed – Incorrect weapon stats/damage values are displayed in menu.

Fixed – After being pushed back by Nomad, operator can get stuck on the EXT Park Alley of Kafe.

Fixed – Shaking animation of Hostage when being escorted.

Fixed – Shield shaking animation if the Operator moves while they are equipped on their back.

Fixed – Lighting issues on Theme Park which can cause disruptive contrasts when entering the building.

Today’s PC TS update will bring a number of bugfixes to the Test Server! Maintenance: PC Test Server @ 1:30 PM EST / 18:30 UTC

Expected downtime: 30 minutes TS Patch Notes: //t.co/RVbfFY58yq Bug Reporting: //t.co/oHHQ2RcFW8 pic.twitter.com/A2xOpr8J2z — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) November 27, 2018

As usual, there’s also a list of known issues that Ubisoft is aware of and working on. All of those can be found below, some of them ones that have fixes incoming and others being issues Ubisoft is currently looking into.