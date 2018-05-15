Rainbow Six Siege: New Operator Device Teased in New Trailer

Last week, we got a closer look at the new Italian map coming soon to Rainbow Six: Siege with Operation Para Bellum, now we’re learning a bit more about one of the new operators that comes with it!

Meet the latest Defender, Operator Alibi. She was inspired by undercover infiltration specialists in real life within the Italian Raggrunppamento Operativo Speciale unit and she brings with her skill, wit, and sharp as blades cunning.

According to Ubisoft:

“Her name is Aria de Luca. She was born in Tripoli, Libya and immigrated with her family when she was three years old. Her father managed a small ordnance manufacturer, using his contacts to open up exports. De Luca earned her understanding of Italian firearms through the family business and training on the shooting range. At 18, Aria entered the European Championships, and won gold in two divisions. Following the event, a Carabinieri recruiter convinced her to join the police force.”

She’s going to be an Operator that players will want to watch out for, “De Luca’s precision shooting skills shot her up the ranks, and she served for a time with the elite Raggruppamento Operativo Speciale in fighting organized crime.”

Ubisoft added, “She eventually earned a spot in the Gruppo Intervento Speciale (G.I.S.), and following a successful operation in Afghanistan despite being separated from her unit, she was singled out for undercover work in organized crime. She infiltrated the Vinciguerra Crime Family and spent several years among them before bringing them down from the inside.”

As far as operators go, there will be a few key changes that occur. According to the design team, “With the release of Operation Para Bellum, we are adjusting Operator movement speeds. Over the last two years, we have noticed the trade-off between armor and speed is too skewed to higher speed.”

3 Speed Operators slightly slower.

1 Speed Operators slightly faster.

Small increase to movement speed with handguns out. Automatic sidearms (SMG-11, SMG-12, etc) excluded.



The design update also elaborated more on the 1 and 3 speed changes, stating:

“One of the foundations of the speed vs. armor system is the balancing act between the two. However, we have seen that speed was stronger than armor in almost all situations. To refine that balance, we will bring both ends of the spectrum closer to the middle. The intention of this change to the speeds is to make high armor Operators more viable.

To us, it is also good for the health of the game to slow it down a bit. Slower movement speeds make for a better player experience, and reduce the impact of things such as peeker’s advantage.”

It’s shaping up beautifully so far and we can’t wait to see more! Tune in on May 20th for the full reveal!