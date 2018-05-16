Rainbow Six Siege Trailer Reveals New Operator: Maestro

Earlier this week, we got a closer look at one of the new operators, Alibi, coming soon to the world of Rainbow Six Siege alongside a stunningly beautiful new Italian map and brand new objectives. Now it’s time to look at another upcoming playable character, one that goes by the name ‘Maestro.’

“The character of Maestro was inspired by explorers from the Italian counter-terrorism unit, Gruppo di Intervento Speciale (G.I.S.). He is a wanderer known for his brilliant exploration, reconnaissance, and scouting techniques,” tells Ubisoft in their latest blog update. His main expertise is blocking access while being a blunt force of nature. He’s also not known for his patience, so if you’ve got a “charge in” style like I do, Maestro is your guy.

“His name is Adriano Martello. Oldest in a family of eight children, he grew up in Rome, but attended the Military Academy of Modena at 18. He then joined the Carabinieri and earned a spot as an Explorer Paratrooper in the 1st Paratrooper Regiment known as Tuscania. After several distinguished tours, Martello qualified for Gruppo di Intervento Speciale (G.I.S.) and participated in joint operations in Iraq, earning a facial scar from a roadside IED. He went into private consultation where his courses quickly became a top-rated operator boot camp for teaching advanced techniques to Tier 3 and Tier 2 units, as well as private military companies.”

We’ll be seeing more of his time with the Italian Units during the Pro League finals from May 19-20th!

In other R6S news, Ubisoft took to their Twitter account to give the good word stating, “Join over 30 Million players this weekend! Discover the intense gameplay of Rainbow Six Siege full of close quarters combat, tactical team play, high lethality and explosive action. All weekend, you can access the full game for FREE: including all of the maps, modes and operators.”

The free weekend play event kicks off on May 17th through the 20th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players. If you end up digging the title and its play experience, you can also score some sweet deals on the title for up to 50% off! It’s a great time to check it out, especially after our teaser about the new operator ‘Alibi’.