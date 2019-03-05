‘Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Burnt Horizon’ Arrives This Week, First Patch Notes

A new season for Rainbow Six Siege players is on the horizon as Ubisoft braces to introduce players to new operators and new experiences with Operation Burnt Horizon. To get the game battle ready, a few key improvements will be deployed alongside the new season on Wednesday, March 4th. From new operations, to a new location, Operation Burnt Horizon is just the beginning of a shiny new road ahead.

The team over at Ubisoft shared a set of potential patch notes earlier this week but decided the work was not yet done. “We’ve made a number of changes and updates over the course of the Burnt Horizon Season Test Server. Below you will find a list of changes and updates.

“To help optimize player experience for future updates, we are also in the process of restructuring how our game data is stored – this will help consolidate and reduce the overall game size. This means that the Burnt Horizon Patch will be larger than normal. Patch sizes for each platform will be provided prior to maintenance.”

From lens placement, to animations, here’s what’s new when the new patch arrives tomorrow:

Gameplay

Lean Spam Camera Placement

Previous camera placement at a full lean allowed players to fire without being completely exposed. As part of our fix to counteract lean spamming, we are shifting the camera to the center of the head instead of the far side of the head, even when at a “full lean”.

Operator Movement and Running Animations

With Y4S1, we have cleaned up the animations in the back end, and streamlined them. This will allow us more freedom to implement new features and unique aspects of the game in the future, as the overall animation development pipeline has been streamlined. We have also updated the new running animations based on the player feedback we received so that the head lean is less aggressive to make the sprint animation look more natural.

Minimum Clearance Level for Ranked Playlist increased from 20 to 30.

Reduction in HP after being revived from a DBNO state: PvP = 20 (down from 50), THunt = 15.

Holosight color is now determined by the base skin of the weapon it is equipped on.

Balancing

Capitao

Back to Wind Bastion version.

We’re reverting Capitao back to his Wind Bastion version while we take a look at and evaluate the data and feedback we’ve gathered.

Dokkaebi

Auto – hangup timer of Dokkaebi calls reduced to 12 seconds (down from 18).

We’re cutting down the amount of time it takes to auto–hangup a call based on feedback, so mom will go to voicemail faster now.

You can also see the long list of operators and bug fix changes right here. As for the new operation, the Burnt Horizon fun officially begins on March 6 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

