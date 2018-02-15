Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Chimera Trailer Reveals Two New Operators

As Ubisoft gears up for the third season of Rainbow Six Siege, which has been dubbed Operation Chimera, we finally get a new trailer to introduce us to our two new operators. Operation Chimera will introduce Finka and Lion to the roster, both of whom are biohazard specialists. Check out their chilling introduction above.

“In Operation Chimera, even Team Rainbow is pushed to its limits. Therefore, Six calls in some of the very best biohazard specialists currently in operation within the world’s elite national CTUs: Lion and Finka. Respectively from France and Russia, these hot zone specialists are experts in matters of biological warfare and veterans of numerous conflicts involving bio-chemical weapons. They are Rainbow Six’s best hope against the dangers lurking in the Quarantine Zone.”

Obviously we don’t yet know what their unique abilities or tools will be. The footage you just saw is the only footage we have at the moment. Given their backgrounds and training, I would assume that their tools will revolve around chemical warfare or protection. One operator, for example, may have a special mask which protects them from the affects of flash grenades or certain scrambling devices. I expect we may see some kind of gas grenade capable of filling a small room (watch that friendly fire!).

If you love Zombies mode, you’ll also be really excited to learn more about Outbreak, a new co-op survival mode coming with the launch of Season Three. “Operation Chimera will be available to all users on March 6. The free Outbreak event officially begins on March 6 and will be available until April 3. Both are part of the Year 3 Season One content for Rainbow Six Siege, but there are three more seasons coming, with six more Operators (for eight total), two new maps, and one map rework.”

Are you new to Rainbow Six Siege? Wondering what all the fuss and hype are about? Don’t forget that the free play weekend starts right now across all platforms! Yes, my dudes, you can download Rainbow Six Siege for free on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC right this very moment, and play all weekend. If you love the game and want to buy it, all of your progress will carry over to the full version.