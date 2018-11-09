‘Rainbow Six Siege’ Operation Wind Bastion’s Map Leaked

Earlier this week we learned about the upcoming Operation Wind Bastion coming soon to Rainbow Six Siege and now we’re getting an even closer look thanks to a leak that reveals the entire map.

In the video above, we have our first look at the Morocco map for the upcoming operation. This video gives interested players a much closer look at what the Atlas Mountains stronghold has to offer. The leak, according to Redditor ‘VelocityControl‘, reportedly comes straight from Ubisoft Thailand.

The new map looks like it’s going to take some strategy. Though there are a few places for high ground, for the most part it seems to be a corridor of hidden nooks perfect for enemy players to wait in. Almost maze-like, the Moroccan map appears to be the perfect new location for those that love to strategize and are looking for a challenge.

For those that are familiar with Counter Strike: Global Offensive, the new map looks reminiscent of the Mirage map, which is a beloved map in that particular online community.

Ubisoft talked a little bit about the upcoming content in an earlier blog post this week. “For Operation Wind Bastion and following a written agreement with the resident Commander, Rainbow Six has secured permission to use the renowned fortress located in the Atlas Mountains. You’ll have the rare opportunity to test your skills inside a stunning mudbrick kasbah. Enjoy unprecedented roof access, but do try to stay focused despite the breathtaking oasis just next door.”

They also talked a bit about the Operators themselves and how they will function during Operation Wind Bastion, “The first Operator is a Defender and the Commander himself who is as stoic as the mountains are immovable. He is stationed at the country’s legendary kasbah, a training ground that has shocked and awed thousands of incoming soldiers. Strict and imposing, he inspires respect and has taken it upon himself to guide the future of Moroccan Special Forces.

“The second Operator is an Attacker who travels wherever the wind takes her. She’s among the few explorers who can cross the Sahara, climb up the Alps, trek through Asia’s rainforests, march along the Arctic Circle…and still return to her unit in operational shape. Perceptive and resourceful, she’s an expert on environmental operations with a knack for pushing the enemy back.”

We’ll be learning even more when Ubisoft holds a livestream during the Pro League Finals on November 17 through 18.