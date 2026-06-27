5 Underrated Online Co-Op Games That Are Perfect For Multiplayer With Friends

Multiplayer titles have only gotten better in 2026, with some co-op games rising in popularity as excellent experiences for players to share together. Whether it’s in competitive games or cozier online journeys, a good multiplayer title can be great for anyone looking to sink hours into something collaborative with their friends. If you’re searching for an interesting new game for a group to try, these stand-outs might be exactly what you want.

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There have been plenty of recent co-op games worth trying, as previous Lists on our site have demonstrated. However, some multiplayer experiences are now more accessible, either through new releases, sales, or sudden discoveries that have driven a lot of online conversation. Multiple genres of games are widely available for players to take a chance on, even if their experiences are quite different from one another.

5. Meccha Chameleon

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Meccha Chameleon is a game about hide-and-seek, seeming quite simple on the surface until you uncover the layers beneath its premise. In this game, you and friends can try to hide in various maps, using an array of paints and other cosmetics at your disposal to help your character blend into the background. Since you start off as a fully white stick figure of sorts, finding creative ways to look inconspicuous can lead to fun moments during public matches.

You could set up this game so that some of your friends can coordinate a shared hiding space against another person in your group playing the role of the Seeker. The combination of artistic skills with on-the-fly hiding ideas is similar to the Prop Hunt modes of Half Life 2, or game types with an identical premise in other games. Unlike those experiences, Meccha Cameleon goes all in on its ideas, with tons of varied maps and unique tools players can take advantage of.

Players are able to adjust the pose of their character to better fit their camouflage idea before a match even starts. With the ability to play with 2-10 people at a time, lobbies can be large shared experiences, with streaming support expanding an audience to a match. Learning to hide from multiple Seekers or aid your friends in their efforts to hide leads to plenty of memorable moments, with the game’s low price making it quite accessible as well.

4. Vellum

On sale for 50% off through July 2026, Vellum is one of the best co-op roguelike experiences out there right now, featuring deep build customization for players who really enjoy layered skill crafting. In this title, you play as a spellcaster who uses a specialized spellbook to cast various magic based on a certain color. Each color spellbook is essentially its own class, with each book’s Signature Ink fulfilling an archetype of magic you can learn over time.

Mixing and matching spells creates your own unique approach to battles, which feature dangerous monsters across multiple levels. Diving into Tomes for action is offset best with returns to your Library, where you and your friends can personalize spaces for your character to study up on their next magic. Creating a party of spell weavers where no one is quite the same can be a blast, with each character’s build covering for someone else’s weaknesses to ensure that your group can take down even the toughest bosses.

Other gameplay quirks expand Vellum‘s core loop further, such as perks you gain throughout a run. In-game items also allow for greater synergy between your character and any allies, giving your group more reasons to work together. Teaming up to tackle challenges or go through the hub world library’s secrets can lead to many hours of adventure, making this game great for anyone desiring a fantasy-driven roguelike experience with co-op features at its center.

3. Windrose

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Although Sea of Theives is another great game for becoming a pirate with your friends, Windrose is quickly proving to be one of the best co-op adventures on the high seas any group would want. This PvE survival game has many different aspects from action RPGs injected into it as well, creating a complex combat system that mimics titles like Dark Souls in its execution. Much like the upcoming Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced, Windrose gives you full command of a pirate ship, with naval battles having varied roles and responsibilities shaped by the combined choices of your crew.

Once your crew finds land, Windrose transforms into a survival experience that has shades of Rust or The Forest baked into it. Finding the right tools to build a pirate hideout will take plenty of coordination, but the results are often worth it. On some of the islands you visit, you’ll even discover signs of the supernatural, with ancient curses and old treasure troves waiting the curious pirates who do some exploring. With support for up to eight players at a time, Windrose‘s procedural generation makes no two experiences alike, allowing for a shared adventure singular to your group.

2. Rematch

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Rematch is unlike any typical sports game, as it stylizes pretty much everything about the game of soccer (or football) that you may know. Developed by the creators of Sifu, Rematch is a game that players can join up in for 3v3, 4v4, or even 5v5 matches against others online. The multiplayer aspect of this game cannot be overstated, as it will take clear communication and cooperation for your team to score goals and clutch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Every system in this game is intricate, from how you dribble the ball to how you defend a goal when your team switches positions. Although there are no fouls and no out-of-bounds regions in this game due to a reflective barrier, this only adds to the layers of gameplay. For example, you can charge and aim a shot just above an opponent’s goal, only to bounce the ball just above a goalkeeper’s reach before it comes back to you for a surprising second trick shot.

The fluid controls of the game make every move feel satisfying, especially when you work well with your team. A good pass to your teammate is euphoric in the right circumstances, with diving and stopping an enemy shot on your goal also being one of the most gratifying experiences in Rematch. Extra content and gameplay updates from the game’s one-year Anniversary has only made the title better, with great cosmetic unlocks as you progress to customize your player and team for various degrees of expression.

1. Subnautica 2

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Unlike the game that came before it, Subnautica 2 fully supports co-op multiplayer, with up to four players able to join a server together for aquatic journeys of survival. Even in Early Access, this game is extraordinarily detailed, featuring a strange alien world of oceans teeming with wildlife of all kinds. Players can group up to discover new creatures, identify blueprints to build new tools, or rescue each other from the more dangerous sea life looking for an easy snack.

The periods of daytime in Subnautica 2 can be gorgeous adventures into a vibrant sea, but night is almost like a horror game, with undersea terrors around every corner. This mix of genres is supported by Subnautica‘s well-established gameplay loop of collecting valuable resources you identify as you search different biomes. With friends, this process is even more rewarding, with players able to coordinate and build complex bases together as they gain more knowledge about the world. Finding the right upgrades to overcome obstacles is made easier with more players, with the game encouraging co-op solutions to many problems.

Regardless of whether your friends are trying to make an insanely connected base or trying to uncover the secrets behind the alien planet’s former civilization(s), it’s gratifying to be pioneers of alien wildlife interactions. It’s easy to see why this series made multiplayer a core aspect of its sequel, with the delivery of that system helping it reach record player numbers on Steam. Although it will take some time to exit Early Access, Subnautica 2 is still one of the best co-op multiplayer games for you and your friends to explore together.

What are some of your favorite online co-op multiplayer games to play with friends? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!