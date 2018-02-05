Rainbow Six Siege: Horrifying New Outbreak Trailer Shows First Glimpse of Alien Monsters

Rainbow Six Siege players have been waiting on the edge of their seats for more details on ‘Outbreak,’ a brand new co-op survival mode coming to the game March 6. Outbreak is just one part a Ubisoft‘s massive Season 3 roadmap, and today, Ubisoft released a brand new trailer. The last trailer never actually showed any part of the monsters in question, but we did learn that our operators will be facing an extraterrestrial threat. In this new “Ash’s Call to Arms” trailer, we see these aliens tearing a team of lesser-experienced operators apart. Check it out above.

If you’re wanting to catch a glimpse of our terrifying new enemy, you can’t blink. We only get a few sneaky little frames of footage, and even then we can only see outlines through the dense smoke and flashing gunfire. We can tell that the aliens are somewhat humanoid, appearing to run on two legs, though their bodies are definitely deformed. It’s very likely that we’ll also see multiple classes or kinds of alien as well.

Last week Ubisoft gave us a little more information in an official update, which revealed that we’ll be able to play as Ash and a select team of operators for this co-op effort. This is what they had to say: “Lion and Finka will be joined by Smoke, Ying, Buck, Kapkan, Ash, Doc, Tachanka, Glaz, and Recruit as playable Operators sent to Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. The town has come under attack from extraterrestrial parasite – called the Apex – that has transformed much of the local population into horrific creatures, forcing the government to set up a quarantine zone around the town and prevent the spread of the parasite. A team of three Operators will be tasked with not only entering the quarantine zone, but also destroying the infestation at its source.”

We can’t wait for this. The Terrorist Hunt mode in Rainbow Six Siege doesn’t get anywhere near the recognition that it deserves. Teaming up with friends to hunt down teams of enemy AI is actually one of the best experiences you can have in Siege, and if Outbreak does well, we’re willing to bet that Ubisoft will start paying more attention to these mods, and maybe we’ll get to play Outbreak as a permanent game mode going forward!

The Rainbow Six Invitational Finals will kick off February 18 and 19, so we’ll have more information on Outbreak soon!