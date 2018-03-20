Rainbow Six Siege Releases First Patch After Operation Chimera

The newest Rainbow Six Siege patch is the first update following the launch of Year 3 and is now rolling out for PC players.

With Patch 1.1 being the first of the third year, it’s a smaller patch compared to others, especially when compared to all the changes included in the recent season launch. This patch is entirely made up of various bugfixes and other corrections for both the Operation Chimera update as well as the Outbreak game mode and will be released for console players sometime next week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Operation Chimera update also introduced two new operators to Rainbow Six Siege, Finka and Lion. While players have been making use of those two new characters and their unique abilities, many more have been playing the Outbreak game mode that diverts away from the typical Siege gameplay to pit players against mutated, monstrous enemies. Each monster type as well as gameplay tips for Outbreak can all be found here after Ubisoft released tips and trailers to help players get started. But whether it’s the new mode or the typical PvP gameplay that players are participating in, it’s clear that Siege players are in no short supply with the number of players reaching record highs not long after Operation Chimera launched.

Full notes for Patch 1.1 of Year 3 can be found below as well as through the official Rainbow Six Siege site.

OPERATION CHIMERA

Fixed – The operator can be invisible for all users or have a different BDU equipped instead of the selected one when switching operator at the last moment.

Fixed – All equipped weapon skins, charms, uniforms and headgear (except those awarded by the Season Pass) are reset to default after losing connectivity.

Fixed – R6 Credits are not received after buying them from Shop.

Fixed – The Starter Pack discount pop up for Blitz cannot be closed.

Fixed – Player lose access to Operator from Starter Edition bundles when purchasing Standard Edition.

Fixed – The play ranked button can be selected for a second after a user below clearance level 20 join the squad.

Fixed – The Gold Skin for Hibana’s P229 is corrupted.

Fixed – Text overlaps the preview Operator image in Highlights tab from the Shop Menu.

Fixed – While wearing the Sidewinder Elite uniform, Ash’s eyes will be slightly misaligned in the MVP screen.

Fixed – When the Hostage is DBNO before escort, there is no “revive” icon or timer.

Fixed – Occasionally, in poor network conditions, Hostage can remain stuck if it enters DBNO while being pick up by a player.

Fixed – He Grunt Chibi is stuck to the magazine while reloading.

Fixed – Drone can be placed inside walls of plane from 3F cockpit stairs on Plane.

OUTBREAK