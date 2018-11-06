‘Rainbow Six Siege’ Review Bombed Following China Censorship

So last week, we reported a story on how Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege would be losing sexual content, blood and gambling in a new update, in the midst of its expansion to a Chinese audience. Alas, that didn’t really go over well with the rest of the community — and now we’re seeing the backlash from that.

Per this report from PC Gamer, several fans have hit Siege‘s product pages with negative reviews, particularly on Steam. With almost 1,500 negative reviews filed, the overall reception of the game has now changed to “mixed.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The article notes that a lot of the ire came from Subreddit, with tens of thousands of upvotes and various posts pointing out that Ubisoft caved too easily to please its newfound Chinese audience.

A Reddit user by the name of Zarvoth noted, “By adhering to Chinese censorship they are cooperating with a dictatorship. Like wtf Ubi you can’t do this sh*t! This against what the West stands for!”

Joining that argument is another redditor named Qwikskoupa69, who was quick to say, “If you are changing the game to fit a fascist countries’ (sic) standards, then you might as well remove (Tom Clancy’s) name because he is rolling in his grave right now. This game resembles nothing of that what he wrote.”

On top of that, one military veteran saw this as Ubisoft “surrendering” to its latest audience for Siege; while another actually went out and physically destroyed their copy of the game in a sign of protest. You can see that heartbreaking image below.

As for the Steam reviews, they’re pretty clear with their negative votes, with one saying, “The game used to be good until it decided to give up certain things in game to cater to china,” while another read, “I used to love this game, but now the chinese laws are about to take over. **** that ****** and especially Ubisoft.”

Some users don’t feel that the cosmetic changes aren’t that big a deal, as they’re too busy focusing on the action that the game has to provide. Pengu, a member of the esports team G2 (which specializes in Siege match-ups), stated on Twitter, “I truly do not see people’s issue with this, it literally does not affect you in ANY WAY POSSIBLE.”

Fellow player Fabian also chimed in, “You lose something you never knew you had before aka slot machines on the wall or some preset blood on a wall in Skyscraper, no biggie.”

But something tells us that these changes are going to continue to divide the community. No word yet from Ubisoft on if it’s planning to change things around, or how it’ll respond to the negative feedback.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

(Hat tip to PC Gamer for the scoop!)