Rainbow Six Siege Roadmap Update Delays Some Features

The Year 7 Season 3 roadmap for Rainbow Six Siege got updated this week, but not in a way that players will be happy to see. Ubisoft announced that a couple of new features are taking a bit longer to get ready than initially expected which means that they must be delayed before they can be ready to release. One bright spot in this roadmap update, however, is that some new information on an upcoming map was shared with another one confirmed for the competitive rotation for the next season.

The latest on the Rainbow Six Siege roadmap was shared in a post on the game's site this week where three features were confirmed to be delayed: Ranked 2.0, restrictions on voice chat, and the new Reputation Score display beta. In the post, the Rainbow Six Siege team attributed these delays to a casualty of the live-service model wherein the team had to push them back to make sure they were at the quality level they needed to be before they could be released.

"As Y7S3 approached, we realized Ranked 2.0 would benefit from a little more time, so we've made the difficult decision to push its release back by a season, the blog post said. "This way, we can ensure that the revamp to Ranked that you get in Y7S4 is the strongest it can possibly be.

"Similar to the above shift, we made the decision to delay two aspects of Reputation System from Y7S3 to Y7S4 in order to meet the demands of live game development. These include the restrictions on voice chat and Reputation Score display beta."

While three features are getting pushed back, players to have at least one newly confirmed addition to look forward to. In addition to the map planned for Y7S4, there's an additional map coming in Y7S3.

"Next season, we'll be adding a map to the competitive map pool. We're not sharing any specifics quite yet, but what we can say is that it's a map you've played before, it was part of an event, and you have never seen it in comp. What do you think it is?"

The revised Rainbow Six Siege roadmap can be seen here.