Rainbow Six Siege Is Getting a Server Upgrade

Ubisoft is upgrading Rainbow Six Siege’s servers across the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, the company announced this week. Once the upgrades are finished, players across different platforms and regions will benefit from improved experiences thanks to “newer, faster machines.” The process won’t be immediate, however, and will take a couple of months to fully upgrade the servers in order to minimize the impact on players.

The plans to update Rainbow Six Siege’s servers were announced this week through the game’s social media accounts where Ubisoft provided the community with the latest connectivity update. The PC and PlayStation platforms will get the server upgrades first with the Xbox platform following afterwards.

**Connectivity Update** This week we begin migrating our PC and PlayStation game servers to newer, faster machines. Xbox will follow. This rollout will happen gradually from region to region throughout the next few months to ensure the least player impact. — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) February 11, 2021

While better, faster servers are always something to look forward to, Ubisoft shared some insights into exactly what these upgrades will do for the community. Connectivity issues should be more easily addressed after the changes which means players should run into fewer problems once the upgrades are finished rolling out.

“This global upgrade process will ensure Siege is supported with the latest technology, giving our team more tools to better tackle connectivity issues affecting our players, while providing our players an improved experience with less frequent connectivity issues,” Ubisoft said.

Several servers in different regions are being shifted to accommodate areas that don’t yet have the hardware required for the upgrades, Ubisoft said. Those situations will affect Australia and Japan with other exceptions and additional updates on the server upgrades to be announced as they come up.

Some of those issues that occasionally affect players’ experiences took place this week, but Ubisoft was quick to compensate players for the issues. A bonus of 50% extra Renown will be live across all platforms starting on February 14th and will continue for 24 hours afterwards. Issues like the ones players are being compensated for will hopefully be less common after the server upgrades are completed.