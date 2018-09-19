‘Rainbow Six Siege’ Teamkilling Now Qualifies for Insta-ban

The team over at Ubisoft are starting to roll out the features promised earlier this year to cut down cheating and toxic behavior with their online tactical game, Rainbow Six Siege. Now they are making good on that progress as Y3S3.1 patch goes live and specifically targets teammates that go after their own.

This patch is the first since Year 3 kicked off with Operation Grim Sky and it’s not just kicking ass and taking names, it’s bringing down the hammer for those that seek to make the game less enjoyable for all.

According to Ubisoft’s latest blog entry, “The team killing penalty for a first offense will be adjusted from a kick to a 30 minute ban. Initially, if a player was team killed in Casual, the offender was kicked from the match. The same situation in Ranked would result in a kick as well, but also triggered an abandon penalty. This was confusing because it seemed as if the team killing punishment was different between Ranked vs Casual.”

To make it a little easier to understand, they also included a full breakdown:

First offense: Banned from Matchmaking for 30 minutes

Second offense: Banned from Matchmaking for 1 hour

Third offense: Banned from Matchmaking for 2 hours.

Fourth offense: Banned from Matchmaking for 24 hours.

Fifth offense: Banned from Matchmaking for 7 days.

This comes a week after Treyarch mentioned they were taking the necessary steps to avert teamkilling in their upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 ‘Blackout’ mode. With more and more developers stepping up to the plate to take responsibility for their online titles, the gaming community is slowly but surely becoming more about the games and less about toxicity.

Other notes in the now-live patch include the following bug fixes:

Gameplay

Fixed – [PC][PS4][XB1] A number of crashing issues across all platforms.

Fixed – [PC][XB1] Cannot use melee for a short while after using prone.

Fixed – Players are able to take the defuser through the walls.

Fixed – Throwing C4 on an electrified wall will not destroy the nitro cell on contact.

Operators



MAVERICK

Fixed – The bullet casings are ejected forwards when firing the AR-15.50 weapon.

CLASH

Fixed – Clash’s Shield can be deployed while crouched.

Fixed – Clash’s CCE shield can clip in the arm and clip in the pistol.

Fixed – Clash is able to fire her gun before weapon appears on screen.

Fixed – In the loadout menu charms are not equipped in the same place as during a session for Clash’s CCE Shield.

Fixed – When a player is killed by the CCE shield, the generic death icon is displayed instead of the taser shield

Fixed – [PC][XB1] Clash’s CCE shield is clips through partially broken barricades when rotating.

SMOKE

Fixed – If the attackers drop the defuser, Smoke can move it by throwing his gadget on it.

Level Design

HEREFORD

Fixed – Players are able to throw gadgets outside during the prep phase via the floor of 2F Bathroom.

User Experience