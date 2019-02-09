‘Rainbow Six Siege’ Year 4 Season 1 Kicks Off Soon With the Newly Revealed Operation Burnt Horizon

A new season for Rainbow Six Siege players is on the horizon as Ubisoft braces to introduce players to new operators and new experiences with Operation Burnt Horizon.

“Year Four Season One is all set to go, featuring two new operators from the SASR,” said Ubisoft in a recent blog post introducing the newest operation that is coming soon. “One’s a stoic Attacker who’s just there to get the job done, and the other is a quick-witted Defender who’s in it for the guts and glory. Two old mates from way back, they’ve signed up with Rainbow to bring a little Aussie know-how to the other side of the world. This includes a new device that’ll keep roaming Defenders on their toes, and one that’ll leave Attackers at a bit of a loss.”

But it won’t all be new, as Ubisoft mentioned “there’s a slice of the red desert coming with them.” They added, “A high-stakes chase has ended in a standoff at a service station halfway between here and nowhere, resulting in a map that’s packed with twists, turns, and Australiana. Try not to get distracted in the gift shop or dream of sampling the national specialties available at the fast food counter. Your teammates will thank you.”

While we don’t know much else about season one of year four, there will be a full reveal on February 17th during the Six Invitational in Montreal later this month! You can make sure to tune into that right here on their official Twitch channel.

Rainbow Six Siege is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

