Rapper T-Pain Weighs In On ‘Apex Legends’ And Boy, Been There

T-Pain is all of us – and by all of us I mean me – when he took to Twitter to say that he too has fallen victim to the battle royale hype of Apex Legends only to reveal that he sucks. Welcome to the club buddy because even though I love it, I too suck. But, it’s still fun, and that’s all that matters.

My predictions were correct. I’m absolute trash at Apex legends — T-Pain (@TPAIN) February 15, 2019

“My predictions were correct,” jokes the rapper. “I’m absolute trash at Apex Legends.” To be fair, most battle royale games require a few rounds of garbage before a player gets a feel for the map. Given that Respawn’s take on the genre also throws in special Legend abilities, and there’s a little more to mastery than simply running and gunning. That being said, the feels were strong in his responding comment thread:

took me a day. the learning curve is small. keep grinding you’ll get it — Nem: The Infinity Watcher (@NemRaps) February 16, 2019

Patience, my friend. Find character you like and play more.

You’ll get better with time. — Raphael (@PolarMETHOD) February 15, 2019

You right gurl — 🔰 Mosins 🔥 (@LeadingOrbit) February 16, 2019

TGod check our my Apex Legends Anthem BTW, it takes time to get use to but it’s fun pic.twitter.com/AcfiGGah6w — Danny P (@danny_fortnite) February 16, 2019

Whether you suck or not, the game is stupidly fun to play and is totally free! Interested in hopping in on a match to see how you fare? The latest battle royale title is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

“Choose from a lineup of outlaws, soldiers, misfits, and misanthropes, each with their own set of skills,” boasts the game’s official description. “The Apex Games welcome all comers – survive long enough, and they call you a Legend.”