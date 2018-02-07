Build a Retro Gaming System Cheaply With These Raspberry Pi Deals

We’ve started to see stock of the SNES Classic pop up more frequently in recent weeks, but supply is still nowhere near demand, and the consoles sell out in the blink of an eye. If you’ve had trouble getting your hands on one or you simply want a more versatile retro gaming experience, Raspberry Pi may be exactly what you need – so long as you don’t mind a little tinkering.

That having been said, you can get a Raspberry Pi 3 kit that has everything you need to get started (including a retro-style case) for $65.99 when you clip the 12% off coupon in the Amazon listing. You can also get two SNES-style controllers for 75% off when you buy the Raspberry Pi kit, which brings the grand total of the entire package to only $69.49! All you need to do is follow the prompts where it says “2 applicable promotions” in the top section of the listing on Amazon. The full features of the kit are as follows:

• Includes Official Raspberry Pi 3 (RPi 3) Model B Quad-Core 1.2 GHz 1 GB RAM–Features On-board WiFi and Bluetooth Connectivity [Latest Broadcom BCM2837 Chip]

• Includes Samsung 32 GB Evo Plus (Class 10) Micro SD Card Preloaded With NOOBS & RetroPie With MicroSD -USB ADAPTER (can be used to Re-Write the SD Card if desired)

• Includes UL Listed 2.5 Amp USB Power Supply with Micro USB Cable and Noise Filter – Designed for the Raspberry Pi 3–Includes Retro Gaming Style Case With Easy Access to all Ports

• Includes High Quality 5 FT CEC Compatible HDMI Cable–Set of 2 Heatsink–Vilros Raspberry Pi Quick Start Guide

• This kit is fully guaranteed for 1 year with our 5 Star US based Customer Support

If you want a Raspberry Pi 3 kit that’s more stripped down and inexpensive, there’s also a deal going on for this Raspberry Pi 3 Model B Kit that brings the price down to $45.57 when you use the code ZGQNL2WT at checkout.

If building a retro system isn’t your thing, but you still want the option of playing more than a small selection of pre-loaded games, you might want to check out these SNES Classic alternatives.

