Rat Queens: To The Slaughter Hits Kickstarter

Your favorite group of mercenaries is now taking over your tabletop, as the Rat Queens are starring in a new board game from Deep Water Games titled Rat Queens: To The Slaughter, and the game is live on Kickstarter now. The new game has already hit its funding goal of $60,000 but there are plenty of other stretch goals to hit, including a very secret one that is titled the Book of Hannah. There are also a number of expansions available, including the Braga Expansion and the Evil Hannah Expansion, which you get with the Battle Maiden ($79.00) and Ultimate Rat Queens - All In tiers ($139.00) respectively.

Rat Queens: To The Slaughter is based on the Image Comics series by creator Kurtis Wiebe, and is a cooperative experience for 1 to 4 players. You can play a full game in under an hour, and it prioritizes learn as you go mechanics but also features plenty of replayability once you master those mechanics. You'll take on monsters, upgrade your decks, and level up your friendships across four phases, which culminates in a massive boss fight (called The Big Bad) that will challenge you to defeat the monster before Palisade crumbles.

(Photo: Deep Water Games)

The game is split into four main phases, including The Preparation Phase, The Monster Phase, The Player Phase, and The Regroup Phase. You'll play special Preparation cards in the first phase and the creatures attack in the Monster Phase. You'll take turns with your characters in the Player Phase and then go and buy new cards in the Regroup Phase, which also can kick off The Big Bad Phase if enough monsters have made it through to Palisade.

The game comes with the core Rat Queens (Hannah, Betty, Dee, and Violet), but Braga is also available in the expansion, which also comes with a new Big Bad. You can add Evil Hannah and King Gary with the Evil Hannah expansion, and you can also add things like deluxe metal coins, a Palisade playmat, and sleeves for your Rat Queens and Monster cards.

Rat Queens: To the Slaughter is designed by Erica Hayes-Bouyouris and Sen-Foong Lim, and we'll have a full review of the game up soon.

Rat Queens: To the Slaughter is designed by Erica Hayes-Bouyouris and Sen-Foong Lim, and we'll have a full review of the game up soon.