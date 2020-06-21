Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Will Feature Both New Planets and Alternate Versions of Old Ones

✖

Though it was first revealed at the recent PlayStation 5 event, more and more details continue to come out about Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, the new Ratchet and Clank title for the PS5 from developer Insomniac Games. For example, the lady lombax (the same race as Ratchet) will be playable, it turns out. And now, it has been made clear that the upcoming video game will include both entirely new planets as well as alternate versions of classic ones when it releases.

As the name implies, rifts will seemingly play an important role in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Players will apparently journey across different worlds thanks to them, though it is currently unclear what the end result of that will be. Just how many worlds will feature in the game? And how many different playable characters will it include? Whatever the case, it seems that Insomniac Games has plenty to reveal over the next several months.

Visit never-before-seen planets and see alternate dimension versions of old favorites. #RatchetPS5 #RiftApart pic.twitter.com/X1ZlrDym8e — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 19, 2020

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is set to release for the PlayStation 5, though no definitive release date has been announced. The PlayStation 5 is currently set to release Holidays 2020, though there is no definitive release date beyond that. At this point, the biggest chunks of information that we actually have about the upcoming next-gen console are its specs, the look of the base console, and its new controller, the DualSense. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.