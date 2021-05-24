Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Preload Date and Time Revealed

✖

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is likely the next major game release that many PlayStation 5 owners have circled on the calendar. While we'll have to wait a few more weeks for the latest installment in the long-running action-adventure series to actually hit store shelves, we have now gotten a better idea of when those who purchased the game already in a digital format will be able to begin downloading it.

According to PlayStation Game Size, which is a social media account that tracks upcoming releases on PlayStation platforms, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is set to become available to pre-load beginning on Friday, June 4. This date is one week in advance of the title's launch date, which is pretty standard when it comes to pre-load unlock times. The game itself is said to be about 42GB in size, but when accounting for compression--which is something that some PS5 games can do--it's only expected to take up roughly 33GB of storage on your own PS5.

All in all, it's impressive how small in size Insomniac Games has been able to make Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Based on everything we have seen of the game in action, this might be one of the most graphically impressive titles on the PS5 so far. And for it to only end up taking up about 30GB of storage is equal parts impressive and appreciative to those of us who don't like to clear space for every new game that arrives.

To reiterate, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be officially releasing early next month on Friday, June 11. Unlike some other upcoming first-party titles from PlayStation Studios, it will also be exclusive to the PS5. Be sure to keep up with our coverage on the game right here as we get closer to launch.

If you have been able to snag a PS5 over the past few months, are you planning to pick up Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart when it releases? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.