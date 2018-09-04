Rayman Coming To Brawlhalla, Leaving Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Hopes In Doubt

Considering that he kind of made an appearance in a previous game in the series, a lot of fans were wondering if Ubisoft’s limbless hero Rayman would be making a return to the fighting world of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Well, according to some news revealed during PAX West today, he will come out fighting — but not quite in the game that you’d expect.

On the official Facebook account for the game, the team behind the free-to-play brawler Brawlhalla announced that Rayman would be joining the ranks on November 6th — which is also the day that the multiplayer fighting game will debut on the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. You can see the tweet announcing his debut below.

Rayman is coming to Brawlhalla on November 6th! pic.twitter.com/EbziS7Jy7Y — Brawlhalla (@Brawlhalla) September 2, 2018

But Rayman’s crossover into Brawlhalla territory just makes sense. Earlier this year, Ubisoft acquired the developers behind the game, Blue Mammoth, in the hopes of expanding its reach with even more fighting tactics and, in this case, guest superstars. There’s no word yet on who else could be coming to the game, but we’ve still got a couple of months before it debuts on the other platforms.

Brawlhalla may not have generated huge Smash-like numbers, but it’s done rather well for the developer and publisher alike in a short time frame. And its outreach on Xbox One and Switch should bring others into the fold easily. Now if we could just get a Rabbid somewhere in the mix. Or maybe a certain Assassin…? Hell, we’ll even take Sam Fisher from Splinter Cell. Let’s make it an all-star brawl with some of the Brawlhalla locals. We’ll be waiting.

Brawlhalla is available now for PlayStation 4 and PC.