Rayman Remake Reportedly in the Works

Ubisoft is reportedly in the process of working on a remake of the original Rayman. Released in 1995, Rayman spawned a larger franchise with the titular character that continued with Rayman 2, Rayman 3, and the Rayman: Raving Rabbids series. Over the past decade, though, Rayman has largely been on ice as 2011’s Rayman Origins and 2013’s Rayman Legends are the most recent entries in the franchise dedicated solely to the character. Now, it sounds as though Ubisoft is in the process of bringing Rayman back with a remake of the game that started it all.

According to Insider Gaming, Ubisoft is developing its Rayman remake under the codename “Project Steambot”. The game is said to be in the works mainly at Ubisoft Milan and is comprised of team members that recently developed Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Within the past day, it was reported that Ubisoft had dissolved the team that had created The Lost Crown after it failed to meet sales expectations. Now, it seems that a handful of those developers have been re-assigned to work on this new iteration of Rayman.

While it might be exciting to hear about Rayman getting a remake, internally at Ubisoft, the project is said to have been met with some pushback. Specifically, this is due to Rayman creator Michel Ancel reportedly serving as a consultant on the remake. Ancel left Ubisoft back in 2020 after reports emerged claiming that he had fostered a toxic work environment. As a result, some developers working on the new Rayman project have expressed concerns about his involvement. Even though Ancel isn’t a director or producer on the title, it seems that some at Ubisoft would prefer him to not be tied to the game whatsoever even if he is the foremost expert on the franchise.

For now, it’s not known when this Rayman remake might actually see the light of day. Based on the reporting that has come about, it seems that the project is still rather early in its development, which suggests that a formal announcement might not come from Ubisoft any time soon. In the near term, Ubisoft is surely much more focused on Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which is slated to launch in February 2025. Given recent struggles that Ubisoft has had with games like Skull and Bones and Star Wars Outlaws, the next Assassin’s Creed game is shaping up to be one of the most important releases in the company’s history and could dictate how it operates in the future.