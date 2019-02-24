Real-Life ‘Final Fantasy XIV’ Wedding Service Launches in Japan

Final Fantasy XIV fans will soon be able to carry out the wedding of their dreams in Japan, as Square Enix has teamed up with Bridal Hearts to launch a new wedding service in Japan that is based on the massively popular MMORPG.

The new service provides fans with a ceremony based on the in-game weddings, called Ceremonies of Eternal Bonding. It will allow couples to get married in glorious fully-licensed fashion, with outfits, weapons, and other accessories from Final Fantasy XIV available for use.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As can be seen in the image above, the couple being married is able to choose outfits from Final Fantasy XIV. When it comes to the ceremony itself, a massive screen behind the couple displays images from the game. The wedding is a fully-fledged simulation of what takes place in the title, music and all.

The couple chosen for the first official wedding in Final Fantasy XIV fashion were picked from a lottery that contained 247 couples. The ceremony took place on February 14th in Kobe, Japan. The lucky bride and groom even got to cut their cake with a massive Curtana Nexus, which was surely a joy.

Reservations will be opening in the coming weeks. So, how much will all of this cost, you ask? To reserve a ceremony for you, your partner, and 70 of your closest friends will run you just over $31,000. All things considered, it might not be the worst price in the world, especially for such an extravagant celebration. Besides, just look at that cake.

You can check out more details about the first real-life Ceremony of Eternal Bonding right here. There are also plenty of images that will surely make any fan want to get married in the same fashion.

What are your thoughts on the real-life Final Fantasy XIV wedding ceremony? Are you going to start saving so you can have one of your own, or is the price a little too steep? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

Thanks, PC Gamer!