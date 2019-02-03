‘Realm Royale’ Headed To Nintendo Switch, According To Data Mining

Hi-Rez Studios has found a pretty solid following on the Nintendo Switch as of late, between its hit multiplayer games Paladins and Smite, which recently made its debut on the platform. But some data mining by a few hardcore fans suggest there’s more where that came from.

Based on the information that was unearthed, the term “Merge Nintendo crown” has been spotted, indicating that another Hi-Rez game could be on the way to join the others. And the only popular favorite that would be a fit for the platform at the moment would be the Battle Royale game Realm Royale.

The game recently made its debut on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and has a pretty decent following thus far. So bringing it to the Switch- where the “other” big Battle Royale game Fortnite is thriving- makes sense.

These data miners also uncovered proof that Paladins and Smite were coming to the system before they eventually arrived, so it’s looking more like a matter of “when” and not “if” for Royale. We’ll keep tabs on the matter and see what comes of it in the weeks ahead. Could we possibly see another E3 surprise, like Paladins was last year? Hmmm.

Here’s the official lowdown on Royale, in case you’re unfamiliar with it:

Explore a fantasy world in Realm Royale, the new Battle Royale sensation. Choose your class, loot fantastic weapons and magical abilities, and work with your squad to win. Stay ahead of the deadly fog by mounting up and moving out. Will you be the last Champion standing?

Call your friends: It’s time to squad up. Help your team by dropping a Healing Totem, or fire a Flare into the sky to reveal incoming enemies. By working together as a team the crown royale could be yours.

Discover powerful abilities scattered across the Realm. Soar through the skies slinging spells while your team deploys deadly turrets and shields. Flank the enemy with the stealthy Ghost Walk, leaving behind a proximity mine for them to discover when it’s too late. Customize your Champion each game with the abilities best suited for the battle at hand.

Go traditional with shotguns and snipers, or embrace the fantasy with ice staffs, swords, and crossbows. If you want to win, you’ll need to use the Forges scattered across the Realm to craft powerful Runes, epic Gear, or bring back your fallen teammates. But be careful: While you’re crafting, your enemies may attack.

Journey through the lush jungle of Jaguar’s Claws and the scorched sands of Goblin Gulch. Visit frigid Everfrost and iridescent Fungal Forest. The best part: you don’t have to walk around this massive Realm. Just summon your mount to outrun the fog and ride into your next glorious battle!

Realm Royale is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

