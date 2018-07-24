‘Realm Royale’ Closed Beta Coming to PS4 and Xbox One, Trailer Revealed

Tired of jumping off of the Battle Bus and landing on the same map, to find the same weapons, and do the same things? Hi-Rez Studios announced this morning that it’s bringing its own Paladins twist on battle royale — Realm Royale — to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You can be one of the first to play by signing up for the closed beta kicking off next week! Check out the trailer above, and sign up right here.

Don’t write this off as “just another Fortnite clone.” The folks at Hi-Rez have been working on and fine-tuning Realm Royale for many months on PC, and there are several key gameplay mechanics that make set it apart. Perhaps the main difference is that Realm Royale is meant to be played in teams of four. 20 teams of four players each will drop onto the map to fight for survival, with each team comprised of four unique “classes.” Think of each team like a mini MMO raid party. You’ll want a tank, DPS, support, and healer for the journey.

It also boasts an incredibly charming fantasy setting and aesthetic. Enjoy exploring lush fields, quaint towns, and equipping items you’d find in a traditional RPG. Scattered throughout the map are weapons, of course, but you’ll also be finding pauldrons, chest armor, gauntlets, and more. Here’s the breakdown from the Realm Royale Steam page:

Choose a class. Forge your legend

Explore a fantasy world in Realm Royale, the new Battle Royale sensation. Are you an Assassin, a Warrior or a Mage? Choose your class, then loot fantastic weapons and magical abilities to create your own Champion. Stay ahead of the deadly fog by mounting up and moving out. Will you be the last Champion standing?

Wield Awesome Abilities

Choose from one of five classes before every match, each with its own game-changing abilities. Become a Warrior, chug a shielding potion, and leap into battle. Soar through the skies as a Mage, slinging fireballs. Take steady aim as a bow-wielding Hunter. Deploy turrets and shields as an Engineer. Or blink onto a rooftop and snipe your enemies as an Assassin.

Forge Legendary Weapons

Go traditional with shotguns and snipers, or embrace the fantasy with ice staffs, swords, and crossbows. If you want to win, you’ll need to craft Legendary Weapons at Forges scattered across the Realm. But be careful: While you’re crafting, your enemies may attack.

Mount up. Explore the realm

Journey through the lush jungle of Jaguar’s Claws and the scorched sands of Goblin Gulch. Visit frigid Everfrost and iridescent Fungal Forest. The best part: you don’t have to walk around this massive Realm. Just summon your mount to outrun the fog and ride into your next glorious battle!

The Ultimate Team Royale

Call your friends: It’s time to squad up. Realm Royale is the first Battle Royale designed to be played in four-person Squads. Help your team by dropping a Healing Totem, or plant a Sensor Drone to reveal incoming enemies. Each class has strengths and weaknesses, but by working together the crown royale could be yours.