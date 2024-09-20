Netflix and Zack Snyder Announce Rebel Moon Video Game

The universe of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon is expanding in 2025. After two feature films on Netflix — and two much longer director's cuts — the Rebel Moon franchise is eyeing the realm of video games for its next venture. During the Netflix Geeked Week 2024 presentation on Thursday night, Snyder took the floor to introduce the upcoming Netflix game Blood Line: A Rebel Moon Game.

Snyder introduced the first footage from Blood Line, which you can check out in the video below. The game is set to be an exclusive for Netflix that will be available to play only if you're a Netflix subscriber. An official release date wasn't announced, but the game will be coming sometime in 2025.

Blood Line will be an action game that can be played cooperatively, allowing players to build out different rebel classes as they take on the forces of the Motherworld. You can check out Netflix's official description of the game below!

"Headlining the game reveals, Zack Snyder, creator of Rebel Moon, introduced an exclusive first look at Blood Line: A Rebel Moon Game, arriving exclusively for Netflix members in 2025. Developed by Super Evil Megacorp (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, Catalyst Black, Vainglory) this online co-operative action game takes on the role of a rebel, picking between a variety of classes to join a covert rebellion that's fighting to take back their planet from the tyrannical Motherworld."

Rebel Moon Spinoffs



Despite the films not delivering big streaming numbers for Netflix, Snyder's Rebel Moon franchise is finding several different ways to continue and find new fans.

Prior to announcing the Blood Line game, Rebel Moon moved into the world of podcasts for a scripted prequel series that offered some origins stories for some key pieces of franchise lore. The series, which was released over the summer, is titled The Seneschal and stars Fallout's Ella Purnell.

"Long before the Motherworld battled the rebel army on Veldt, 500 years before Issa was reborn, Moa and its colonies were ruled over by a mercurial and brutish despot, the mad King Ulmer. Despised by his people but determined to hold on to power at all costs, Ulmer revives the lost prophecy of Issa as a balm for the masses. And with it, he orders a pair of renowned inventors to build a warrior knight unlike any before. A tale of creation, ambition, faith, and betrayal, this is the story of the first Jimmy, the man who constructed him, and the woman who gave him life."