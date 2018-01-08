Sniper Elite Developer Rebellion Acquires Radiant Worlds

Publisher and developer Rebellion Developments announced today that they’ve purchased developers Radiant Worlds for an undisclosed amount.

Rebellion announced today via a press release that the company acquired Radiant Worlds along with each of the developer’s 70 employees in the process. The acquired company will be rebranded as Rebellion Warwick, a new studio that’ll join Rebellion Liverpool as a sister studio to the company’s headquarters. Rebellion’s timing of the acquisition also aligns well with their recent anniversary milestone, according to their CEO.

“To bring such great people to the company, just after our 25th birthday, is quite remarkable,” said Rebellion CEO and co-founder Jason Kingsley OBE. “It’s been a great year for us and we have a lot of plans to help make 2018, 2019 and beyond bigger and even greater years for Rebellion.”

Phillip Oliver, a founder of Radiant Worlds, also voiced his approval of the acquisition and his excitement for the future of the company.

“We’ve known the Kingsleys for many years and have always had enormous respect for them and the company they’ve built,” Oliver said. “We know that our core values of creativity, passion, and ambition are mirrored by Rebellion, and we’re excited to be part of their amazing team.”

Radiant Worlds was previously working on an MMO called SkySaga: Infinite Isles, but the title was cancelled last year and left the future of the developers up in the air. With their transition into becoming a part of Rebellion, Radiant Worlds will now begin working on various Rebellion projects, one of which is the new 1930s adventure game titled Strange Brigade that was revealed last year. The press release also detailed that the newly-named Rebellion Warwick will work on other IPs such as Sniper Elite, Evil Genius, Battlezone, and more.

The release date for Strange Brigade and other projects from Rebellion haven’t been revealed yet, but with a staff that now crosses the 300-person threshold thanks to the acquisition of Radiant Worlds, the future projects look to be in safe hands.