‘Red Dead Online’ Beta Is Now Open to Even More Players

The Red Dead Online beta access went live earlier this week for those that ordered the Ultimate Edition, and since then that pool of players has grown. Now a new update is live for the wild west game and in addition to all of the needed bug fixes, Rockstar also widened that beta access quite a bit.

To make sure that servers aren’t overwhelmed given the amount of interest in what Red Dead Online has to offer, the studio is handling the release of beta access in a very particular way. For the full schedule of beta access:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tuesday, November 27th: All Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition owners. Please note, players who purchased the physical Ultimate Edition must redeem the Ultimate Edition code in the packaging to be eligible.

Wednesday, November 28th: All players who played Red Dead Redemption 2 on October 26th according to our data.

Thursday, November 29th: All players who played Red Dead Redemption 2 between October 26th to October 29th according to our data.

Friday, November 30th: All players who own Red Dead Redemption 2.

For now, those players that got into the game between October 26th through the 29th now have access before it opens up to all on November 30th. As far as the actual online feature itself, Rockstar added “With the gameplay of Red Dead Redemption 2 as its foundation, Red Dead Online transforms the vast and deeply detailed landscapes, cities, towns, and habitats of Red Dead Redemption 2 into a new, living online world ready to be shared by multiple players. Create and customize your character, tailor your abilities to suit your play style, and head out into a new frontier full of things to experience.

“Explore this huge world solo or with friends. Form or join a posse to ride with up to seven players; gather around the fire at your camp; head out hunting or fishing; visit bustling towns; battle enemy gangs and attack their hideouts; hunt for treasure; take on missions and interact with familiar characters from across the five states; or fight against other outlaws in both spontaneous skirmishes and pitched set-piece battles; compete with other players or whole posses in open world challenges and much more.”

For those that have the Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition, it’s time to get started because this feature is available for you right now. As for the game itself, Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.