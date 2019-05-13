Red Dead Online Coming Out of Beta Soon

Today during its earnings call, Take-Two Interactive confirmed that Red Dead Online will come out of beta by the end of this quarter, which means it will leave beta on PS4 and Xbox One by the end of June. In other words, the full launch of Red Dead Redemption 2’s online portion will happen very soon. To accompany this, there’s a good chance the game will be getting a meaningful content drop, or, at least that’s what you’d hope Rockstar Games has planned.

In addition to announcing the above information, Take-Two Interactive also revealed that Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold 24 million copies to date, which is up one million copies from three months ago, and which means sales are slowing pretty quickly. This is probably due to the current state of Red Dead Online, which isn’t great, and has been criticized heavily by its player base.

Given that Red Dead Online is leaving beta within the next 90 days means we should get a precise date soon. Rockstar Games has never been smitten on E3, so it likely won’t be there though.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PS4 and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word of a PC port and Gavin hasn’t been found. For more news, media, and information on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed open-world western, be sure to peep all our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here. For Red Dead Online coverage specifically, then click here.

