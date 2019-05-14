Red Dead Online Is Outperforming GTA Online

The state of Red Dead Online isn’t great right now. The flow of content has been slowly dripping and there’s been a host of bugs and performance issues plaguing the experience since it launched. Many have left behind the experience in favor of other games, while its most hardcore community has been vocal about its displeasure. But the online portion of Red Dead Redemption 2 seems to be doing quite well. People forget that it took awhile before GTA Online found its footing and started to attract players in mass. In fact, Red Dead Online is outperforming early days GTA Online.

Today during its earnings call, Take-Two Interactive — parent company of Rockstar Games — revealed that Red Dead Online is performing better than GTA Online did at the same point in its life cycle. Now, it’s unclear how Take-Two Interactive is measuring this. Does it have more players? Is it making more money? It’s unclear, but you’d assume it’s a combination of these two.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Elsewhere during the financial call, Take-Two Interactive revealed that Red Dead Online will leave beta by the end of the quarter, which means it will be out of beta by the end of June. When it does leave beta, there will presumably be a meaty content drop accompanying it.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PS4 and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word of a PC port or any other additional ports.

For more news, media, and information on Red Dead Online, click here. Meanwhile, for just coverage on Red Dead Redemption 2, click here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Do you think Red Dead Online will ever hit the same heights that GTA Online has?

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!