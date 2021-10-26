Red Dead Online Announces New Halloween Update

Halloween is just a few short days away, and just about every online game is getting in on the fun this year! Naturally, Red Dead Online is no exception, and Rockstar Games has revealed new modes players can participate in this week, as well as some fun masks that will be available for purchase from Madam Nazar’s Roving Storefront. There, players can snag the Slaughter Mask, Creature Mask, Horror Mask, Swing Mask, Freak Mask, and Masquerade Mask. Halloween is nothing without the candy, so players will be happy to find that 10 Snowberger Candies and 5 Chocolate Bars have been added to their inventory.

Rockstar’s Tweet announcing the Halloween event can be found embedded below.

Halloween draws near and brings with it bleak tidings.



Telegrams tell of confrontations with strange and unsettling adversaries, animals possessed with bloodlust, and a spectral ghost train in All Hallows’ Call to Arms modes: https://t.co/crGgGjb33d pic.twitter.com/IfpeJnXvyN — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) October 26, 2021

Speaking of masks, both of the All Hallows’ Eve modes will allow players to use a Night Stalker Mask, which grants them supernatural abilities. Dead of Night mode sees four teams compete against endless waves of The Dead. Players that complete the mode will receive a reward for any Ability Card they like. Meanwhile, the All Hallows’ Call to Arms mode will task players with protecting Armadillo, Butcher Creek, Shady Belle, and Bolger Glade from enemies like cougars, gators, a ghost train, and more. The reward for surviving the tenth wave is 2,000 Club XP, which can be put towards the Halloween Pass 2, which goes on sale on October 28th. The pass will run through November 22nd, and has 15 ranks, with a number of different rewards throughout. Rockstar has not gone into specific detail, but there will be bloodstained clothing items, as well as more masks and accessories. More information on the pass can be found at the game’s website right here.

Last but not least, players can expect to see a number of discounts this week. Role outfits are being discounted by 35%, Gun Belts by 40%, and haircuts, dentistry, and makeup have all been dropped by 50%. All in all, it’s looking like a fun way for players to celebrate the Halloween season!

