‘Red Dead Online’ Players Are Upset That Baked Beans Cost More Than Gold Rings

Just yesterday we discussed that players were worried about Red Dead Online’s economy and how the in-game purchases and reward system seems drastically unbalanced. Now the money saga continues, but it seems that many are fixated on one thing: the price of beans.

So why the upset? As pointed out on Reddit, Gold rings can be sold for $1.10. The price of a can of old baked beans? $1.20. Is that a crazy difference? Absolutely not but it does seem to substantiate a lot of worries players have had that Red Dead Online will follow suit with Grand Theft Auto Online with unfair prices that will continuously rise throughout the course of the game’s shelf life.

As mentioned in our previous coverage, the lucky part about Red Dead Online taking place in the wild west is that during that time, goods were cheap. That makes the different purchasable experiences in Red Dead Online infinitely cheaper than that of Grand Theft Auto.

The gold is what many are worried about since Rockstar already mentioned their plans to make this a purchasable item in the future. At this time, we only know that they will be available but we don’t know the cost or the different packs that will be offered. On Reddit, it was brought up that “the grind” would make it seem like purchasing the gold packs is the way to go. According to one member’s calculations, it can take eight hours to earn just one bar.

Another worry is how the game relies on players being able to maintain what they have. “We make money like it’s 1899 and everything is priced like its 2018,” one Reddit user mentioned. “Jesus christ, if I wanted to deal with a shitty wage/cost-of-living ratio then I’d walk out my f*cking front door.”

Another mentioned on the game’s forums, “I feel like there is too much of a deficit in terms of the periodic draining of player money compared to the amount of money you earn from activities such as strangers, hunting and looting. The utility and camp costs early game can be quite unforgiving and punishing to those who want to take in the world and explore, hunt, forage and engage in the more environmental features of the game world.

“In shorter words, you kind of lose more than you gain, unless you are constantly participating in activities, so if you are traveling long distance, be prepared to watch chunks of your earnings disappear to camp funds (which are relatively cheap but stack on top of everything else) and especially stable utility costs, which are often more expensive than mission payouts. These stable utility costs, to my knowledge are 7$ per horse and are deducted every day/night cycle in addition to any other utility fees. That’s a lot of money at the start of the game.”

Thoughts on Red Dead Online and how the in-game purchases work?