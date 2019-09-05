Red Dead Online Announces A Battle Pass Alongside New Frontier Pursuits Trailer

Today, Rockstar Games released a new Red Dead Online trailer for its upcoming PS4 and Xbox One update, Frontier Pursuits. Further, it also revealed a new free battle pass and a premium battle pass dubbed The Outlaw Pass. As you may know, the big new Frontier Pursuits update is out this Thursday, September 10, which explains the new promotional trailer. The most notable addition coming with the update is three new specialists roles. Rockstar Games is adding a Bounty Hunter, a treasure and valuables hunter called the Collector, and a Trader who turn their camps into a business. As you’d expect, each specialist role has their own activities and gameplay differences.

“Do the law’s dirty work and bring some of the most dangerous criminals to justice as a Bounty Hunter, partner with Cripps and turn your camp into a burgeoning business as a Trader, and search for valuable treasures across the five states as a Collector,” writes Rockstar Games of the three roles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you progress through each role, you’ll rank up, unlock new items, earn new skills, and much more. For more on each role, click here. Meanwhile, Rockstar Games has more or less added a battle pass to the game. More specifically, Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Club has been revealed, which offers access to unlock free rewards as you accumulate XP, including new clothing and accessories, a gun wrap, bonus cash rewards, free tonics, a new walking style, a new emote, ammo gifts, and camp accessories.

According to Rockstar Games, every player will automatically be enrolled in the Club, and everything unlocked during the Club Membership period, which goes from September 10 to November 18, will be retained by players in perpetuity. Again, being a member is free.

That said, there’s also a purchasable upgrade dubbed The Outlaw Pass, which offers more rewards across 70 ranks, including exclusive clothing items, unique cosmetic mods for your weapons, accessories for your horse, and much more as your progress through it. You can also earn Gold Bars and RDO $650. All Outlaw Pass rewards up to your current Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Club Membership Rank unlock instantly once an Outlaw Pass is purchased. And again, everything unlocked during this period from September 10 to November 18 will be yours to keep. You can find more details and media on The Outlaw Pass and some of the aforementioned rewards by clicking right here.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear if a new battle pass will be launched after November 18, but you’d assume that’s the plan.

The world of Red Dead Online evolves with Frontier Pursuits featuring three new Specialist Roles each with unique paths and activities:

Bounty Hunters

Traders

Collectors Forge new directions and carve out a life for yourself on the frontier Details: https://t.co/feeWaaGeZd pic.twitter.com/6TXcuQOwB3 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 5, 2019

Red Dead Online is available for free to anyone who owns Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4 or Xbox One. For more news, media, and information on the online portion of the open-world western, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.