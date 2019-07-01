Red Dead Online Players Discover Massive World Beyond The Map

When you manage to escape a game’s boundaries, there’s often not much to see, sometimes there’s actually nothing to see depending on what type of game it is. But in Red Dead Online on PS4 and Xbox One, there’s a whole massive world waiting for you. Recently, a group of game developers — who go by the name of The Grannies — managed to escape the normal boundaries of the open-world western by using a well-known glitch, and what they found was a much bigger world than anticipated, a world that seemingly goes on forever.

To break through the boundaries, the group had to spend hours doing a very specific technique that’s quite difficult to replicate, but can be done if you bang your head against it for long enough. Anyway, below, you can see some pictures of what the group came across:

We were immediately in a less populated landscape with a beautiful view over New Austin pic.twitter.com/pCP4R9ilZR — Kalonica (@Kalonica_) June 22, 2019

As we moved further out, the textures started to noticeably repeat and change abruptly pic.twitter.com/Qwpm6S0Yw2 — Kalonica (@Kalonica_) June 22, 2019

Even further out, there were no environment props, just the vast barren landscape pic.twitter.com/Inqby7soWP — Kalonica (@Kalonica_) June 22, 2019

There were areas where the unfinished geometry formed interesting jagged shapes pic.twitter.com/PeR4JPr4tH — Kalonica (@Kalonica_) June 22, 2019

Eventually we reached this huge seam, where high-res landscape meets with low-res pic.twitter.com/luJSOH5zrb — Kalonica (@Kalonica_) June 22, 2019

Approaching the edge, it was possible to see underneath, sometimes there was water, sometimes a vast nothing pic.twitter.com/x06UB6J3QR — Kalonica (@Kalonica_) June 22, 2019

The geometry continues to form endlessly surprising shapes pic.twitter.com/5R6vDKS4nv — Kalonica (@Kalonica_) June 29, 2019

And the landscapes remain shockingly huge and breathtakingly beautiful~~ pic.twitter.com/5ht7bBn8sy — Kalonica (@Kalonica_) June 29, 2019

There are places where animals spawn, usually in groups of three or four. They are alive and breathing, and will turn to watch us, but they can’t move pic.twitter.com/mFMGkiHc5W — Kalonica (@Kalonica_) June 29, 2019

We’ve discovered landmarks like The Arch, The Train Tunnel, The Nick Cave cave, and to the south, a sickeningly vast featureless plain that’s impossible to navigate in the fog pic.twitter.com/qvKwU4IbeO — Kalonica (@Kalonica_) June 29, 2019

There’s The Canyons of Mexico (complete with roads!) pic.twitter.com/EGh4eJlBIR — Kalonica (@Kalonica_) June 29, 2019

As you can see, the world beyond the world of Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online is a strange one, a mix between otherwordly and the wild west. Anyway, there’s a lot more photos, videos, and GIFs documenting the huge world from beyond, so make sure to check out Kalonica’s page or the page of The Grannies to see more.

Red Dead Online is available for PS4 and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports, but a PC port has leaked multiple times, seemingly confirming it’s in the pipeline.

For more news, media, and information on Red Dead Online, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the online portion of RDR2 by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, Rockstar Games has confirmed a long overdue feature is being added to the game.

Thanks, Kotaku.