Red Dead Online Player Performs Crazy Mortal Kombat Fatality On NPC

In Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online on PS4 and Xbox One you can perform some pretty brutal executions that look straight out of a John Wick movie. And apparently, if you’re a good enough cowpoke, you can perform some even better finishers that look they were borrowed from NetherRealm Studios’ fatality design doc for Mortal Kombat. Recently, while playing some Red Dead Online, one player got into a good ol’ round of fisticuffs with an angry NPC. And well, it didn’t go well for the NPC.

Like any good NPC, they were garbage at fighting, and thus quickly started getting pounded with rights and lefts, until the player throws a hefty left-handed uppercut that Geras would be jealous of. Right as the uppercut lands, the NPC’s head explodes, blood splatters everywhere, and the headless man slams to the ground. You can watch the grisly fight for yourself, below, courtesy of Reddit user Vega-Omega:

Now, it’s a bit unclear what happens here. The most likely possibility is another player shoots the NPC’s head off right as the uppercut lands. This would explain the exploding. Or maybe it was just a devastating uppercut. If that’s the case, then this surely would have to be a bug, because I don’t think you can explode someone’s head with a punch in the game. Or if you can, I’ve never seen anyone do it. And I’ve witnesses countless brawls while playing Red Dead Online. That said, whatever happened, it created for a pretty awesome video.

Red Dead Online is available for PS4 and Xbox One for free to anyone who owns Red Dead Redemption 2 on either console. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word of any additional ports, however, a PC port has leaked multiple times, suggesting it’s coming to the platform soon. Meanwhile, there’s a good chance the game will be re-released on PS5 and Xbox Scarlett, and it will probably come to Google Stadia as well.

