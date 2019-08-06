Here’s What’s New in Red Dead Online This Week

While Rockstar Games didn’t drop a big new content update for Red Dead Online this week, it does have some updates and changes that you should know about if you’re playing the open-world western on either PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. For example, there’s land of opportunities bonuses this week.

“There are some who live by codes: death before dishonor, only reaching for the holster when absolutely necessary – you know the type,” writes Rockstar Games over on its official website. “But there are also four-flushers beholden to no morals, no law, no honor at all. Whichever path you walk, the rewards are bountiful.”

Starting today, if you complete any “A Land of Opportunities” mission for either Jessica LeClerk or Horley, you will earn an additional 30 percent RD0$ and XP over the next two weeks. Meanwhile, there’s also some new cosmetics back in stock that may be of your fancy. More specifically, the Wheeler, Rawson and Co. Catalogue has added four limited-time offerings, including the Owanjila Hat and the “stylishly studded” Concho Pants. Meanwhile, for players with female characters, the premium top-grain leather Clymene Coat has also been added back into the mix.

Additionally, all vests that normally require Rank 31 and above have been made available — temporarily — to those at Rank. Meanwhile, Vests that are between Rank 11-29 have been reduced to Rank 10.

But that’s not all. There’s also some new discounts. The local gunsmith currently has 25 percent off the Double-Action Revolver and Springfield Rifle, while the Local Fences are offering 50 percent off the Hatchet and the Cleaver for the next two weeks. Lastly, for the same period, Ability Card upgrades can now be obtained for 25 percent off.

Red Dead Online is available for free for anyone who owns Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4 or Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word of the latter coming to the PC, which means there’s been no word of the former coming to PC. However, there have been numerous leaks and reports pointing at a PC port, suggesting it’s currently in the pipeline.

