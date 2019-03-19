‘Red Dead Online’ and ‘GTA Online’ Servers Down

Update: Servers are back up for everything.

Both Red Dead Online and GTA Online are currently experiencing server issues, according to the Rockstar Games’ customer support page. What the issues are impacting the two games, is unclear, as is when a fix will be implemented. More specifically, both the Xbox One and PS4 versions of Red Dead Online are currently down, while GTA Online is experiencing issues on both last-gen and current-gen consoles, as well as PC. Further, Social Club is down. In other words, everything is down.

Rockstar Games says it’s currently investigating the issue, but that’s it. In the meanwhile, you’ll just have to enjoy either game’s single-player portion.

We will be sure to keep you updated as we learn more. In the meanwhile, be sure to peep our official review of Red Dead Redemption 2 to learn why Red Dead Online’s servers being down aren’t the end of the world if it means you get to spend more time with its exemplary single-player campaign.

