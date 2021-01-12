New Red Dead Online Update Is Perfect for Bounty Hunters

✖

If you’re big on pursing the many different roles available in Red Dead Online and are specifically keen on the Bounty Hunter profession, the latest update for Red Dead Redemption 2’s online mode is perfect for you. It’s offering sizable rewards for taking down certain bounties including twice the experience gained for the role when you go after specific targets. To help players pursue their bounties, Rockstar Games is also offering a bunch of discounts on some related items that’ll be available from now until next week.

Rockstar Games unveiled the latest for Red Dead Online players in its weekly update that included everything Bounty Hunters needed to know about the new bonuses. The specific targets players have to go for to get the most out of the bonuses were named with additional rewards available for going after some of the original Legendary Bounty targets.

This week Red Dead Online is honoring the hired guns who aid in apprehending the frontier’s most notorious fugitives, dead or alive. Earn Double Role XP on all Legendary Bounties, Double RDO$ on all Prestigious Legendary Bounties, and more: https://t.co/s1It4gAVFQ pic.twitter.com/3O6pW9EtgR — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) January 12, 2021

“This week Red Dead Online is honoring the hired guns who aid overburdened lawmen in apprehending the frontier’s most notorious fugitives, dead or alive,” Rockstar Games said about this week’s Bounty Hunter update. “Earn Double Role XP on all Legendary Bounties this week and take home Double RDO$ on all Prestigious Legendary Bounties, namely the dandy Gene ‘Beau’ Finley, the dead-eyed murderess Carmela ‘La Muñeca’ Montez and the cult leader Virgil ‘Shepherd’ Edwards. Plus, get a 50% RDO$ bonus on the original 10 Legendary Bounty targets.”

To get players started with their Bounty Hunter profession or to help them further their careers, Rockstar Games is also discounting a bunch of related purchases. Those discounts can be found below and are live from now until January 18th at which point they’ll be replaced by a new set of deals.

Red Dead Online Bounty Hunter Discounts

5 Gold Bars off the Bounty Hunter License

5 Gold Bars off the Prestigious Bounty Hunter License

50% off all Bounty Hunter Outfits and Emotes

30% off all Bounty Hunter Weapon Variants

30% off all Bounty Wagon Tints

30% off all Bounty Hunter Accessories

30% off all Bounty Hunter Saddles, Gun Belts and Off-Hand Holsters

30% off the Schofield Revolver, Bolt-Action Rifle and all Repeaters

Red Dead Online’s latest Bounty Hunter-themed update goes live on Tuesday across all platforms.