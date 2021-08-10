Red Dead Online Update Adds New Call to Arms Game Mode

✖

Red Dead Online’s weekly update released on Tuesday did more than just refresh the bonuses and challenges available to players for the week. Instead, this week’s update delivered on last week’s promise of adding a new game mode, a mode called “Call to Arms.” It’s a survival mode where players are tasked with surviving waves of enemies akin to a horde mode set in a number of different locations from Red Dead Online and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Players have to fight through 10 waves of enemies in the Call to Arms mode to be successful in their defense of familiar settlements from throughout the game. To start the mode, all you have to do is head to your Camp Lockbox where you’ll find a message advertising the Call to Arms mode. Simply pick the appropriate telegram from your satchel afterwards and you’ll be taken to the mode to try it out.

“In Call to Arms, you and your allies have been recruited to protect various locations from up to 10 waves of incoming enemies,” Rockstar Games said about the new mode. “Arrange and position yourselves around the map to help defend Blackwater, Fort Mercer, Valentine, Strawberry, and MacFarlane’s Ranch from invasions.”

To incentivize people to try out the new mode, Rockstar Games is offering a number of different bonuses related to Call to Arms. You’ll get triple the rewards for defending the territories, and you’ll also get a discount on an item related to whatever Role you may be pursuing.

“If you decide to take up arms and protect the local populaces from an onslaught, fighting for your life and others’ will reward 3X RDO$, XP, and Gold to all brave volunteers,” Rockstar Games said. “You’ll also receive an Offer for 30% off any Novice or Promising Role Item within 72 hours.”

If you need a break from the Call to Arms mode, it’s probably best you go commit some Crimes. Red Dead Online’s also giving out more Capitale than usual for players who are committing Crimes and looting stashes, but that bonus is only live for the next week.