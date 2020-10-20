Red Dead Online Update Adds Halloween Content and New Game Mode

✖

Red Dead Online is getting in the Halloween spirit with a new content update released this week to add a relevant game mode, a Halloween Pass with lots of rewards to unlock, and more prizes for all players to earn. The update also included the typical weekly additions of new discounts and some more Legendary Animals for players to hunt with all the content live in the game now across all available platforms.

The new game mode added as part of the Halloween update is called “Dead of Night,” and it features four different teams facing off against one another and “The Dead.” By taking out these dead enemies, you’ll earn points for your team, but you’ll earn more if you take out the other human players. You can acquire some special masks to obtain special powers to help you win, and if you play the game mode at all over the next couple of days, you’ll get some free loot.

A pair of apex predators are making their home in local swamps. The Nightwalker Panther blends in with the mist and shadows south of Bolger Glade; while the albino Ghost Panther has been seen hunting deer in Bluewater Marsh and the surrounding areas. https://t.co/f9CFvLy2uE pic.twitter.com/gJFrRF2TSf — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) October 20, 2020

“Find and steal a Night Stalker mask to take on supernatural abilities and the competitive edge,” Rockstar Games said. “Complete a Round of Dead of Night anytime over the next seven days to earn triple the usual payout and a care package consisting of 3 Tomahawks, 10 Volatile Fire bottles and 25 Incendiary Buckshot Slugs.”

The two Legendary Animals to be hunted this week are a pair of panthers consisting of the Nightwalker Panther found near Bolger Glade and the Ghost Panther found near Bluewater Marsh. If you take them out and bring their pelts to Gus, you’ll unlock new cosmetics only attainable by trading in the animals’ pelts.

For those who’ve just finished up their last content pass in Red Dead Online and need more prizes to work towards, you can get the Halloween Pass. It’s live now until November 16th and contains plenty of themed items spread out across 20 different ranks.

“Along with all the doom and gloom, the season also brings the Halloween Pass with it,” Rockstar Games said. “The Halloween Pass is a purchasable limited time upgrade that offers Rewards across 20 ranks. Earn exclusive special themed clothing items, full weapon variations, plus grim Photo Studio Backgrounds, a Gothic renovation for your Moonshine Bar, filters for your Advanced Camera and so much more as you progress.”

Red Dead Online’s Halloween update is now live across all platforms.