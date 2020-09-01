Red Dead Online Update Adds New Legendary Animal and Free Rewards

✖

The latest Red Dead Online update is out now with a new Legendary Animal for players to track down and more items to obtain. This update follows a trend of adding new Legendary Animals to the game ever since the feature was first introduced to the online component to Red Dead Redemption 2. That new animal is a Milk Coyote, like the other animals before it, you can follow the path of one of two NPCs to get different rewards connected to the creature.

Red Dead Online’s update is headlined by that Legendary Animal that’s found near Blackwater. You’ll have to speak to Harriet to start the mission, and once you complete it, you’ll get big discounts on items of your choosing.

“Speak to Harriet at her shop to launch this Sighting Mission,” Rockstar Games’ notes for the update read. “Players who successfully complete the Sighting Mission in any way will earn an Offer for 40% off any Novice or Promising Naturalist Item., while sampling the Milk Coyote's blood will land you an Offer for 40% off any Distinguished Role Item.”

Or, you could always take it to Gus instead after you’ve slain the Milk Coyote. He’ll turn the pelt into a coat for players to equip themselves with when they go out on their next hunts.

Blackwater residents spotted a white coyote with pale, glowing eyes roaming the city’s streets and feeding off livestock. The Milk Coyote dens nearby, so expect it to travel in a pack. Visit Harriet to launch the Sighting Mission.https://t.co/fnemp4QzLj pic.twitter.com/f9sb9ZsjBt — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 1, 2020

Outside of the items connected to the hunt, some new apparel pieces have been added to the game’s store. By visiting a merchant and browsing their catalogue, you can now get two new hats and one new jacket. If you play Red Dead Online at all this week, you can get a free shirt of your choice so long as it’s Rank 15 or below.

The last of the noteworthy bonuses available to all players pertain to moonshining feature in Red Dead Online.

“This week’s discounts benefit the bootleggers: players can waive the cost of moving their Moonshine Shacks, take 40% off all Novice and Promising Moonshiner Items and 3 Gold Bars off Moonshiner Bar themes,” Rockstar said. “To help aspiring brewers and distributors get their boots in the door, we knocked 5 Gold Bars off the cost of the Moonshine Shack through September 7th.”

Red Dead Online’s update is now available across all supported platforms.

