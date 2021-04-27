Red Dead Online Update Gives Out Role Bonuses and Lets Players Fast Travel for Free

✖

Red Dead Online’s updates typically take turns focusing on one of the game’s major roles that players can choose from. This week’s update is no different with the batch of weekly content released on Tuesday highlighting the Moonshiners this time with unique missions and bonuses available to those players for a while. No matter what role you specialize in, however, you’re able to move about the map freely for the week since fast travel can now be utilized at no cost for a limited time.

If you’re big on the Moonshiner business in Red Dead Online, the best way to spend your time this week is by completing Moonshiner-focused activities. Doing so will net you twice the rewards you’d typically get, or at least close to that depending on what kinds of tasks you’re pursuing.

“The local populace has a thirst that only the strongest shine can satisfy, and you’re in prime position to capitalize,” Rockstar Games’ post about the weekly update read. “Completing any and all Moonshiner Story and Bootlegger Missions this week will earn you 2X RDO$ and Character XP, while Moonshine Sales will net you 1.5X RDO$ and double Role XP.”

Whether you’re a veteran or a fledgling Moonshiner, you’ve got some incentives to invest in your business empire this week with some additional bonuses. Every Moonshiner gets 10 free Mash Refills this week as well as an offer for 40% off a Novice or Promising Moonshiner item. The latter can only be earned after destroying five Revenue Agent roadblocks, however.

For those who’ve been doing this for a while and need better items, you’ll get a deal on an Established or Distinguished Moonshiner Item after completing one sale so long as you complete one sale. Moonshine Shacks also cost five fewer Gold Bars for the week.

Whether you’re a Moonshiner or not, you’ll need to move around the map to take care of whatever it is you need to do. To help with that, Fast Travel has been made free for the week, so there won’t be any fees attached for the next couple of days. You can also move your Moonshine Shack for free as well during the same window of time.

Red Dead Online’s update is now available across all platforms.